Race car drivers raise more than $60K for Charlie Knuth

Race car drivers have raised more than $60,000 for the family of a Darboy teen who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

Racer Andy Monday posted on Facebook that the total for the Charlie Knuth fundraiser is $60,671. All the proceeds go to Charlie's family.

The post reads, "The Knuth family is so grateful for the tremendous support! You all are rockstars!"

Charlie, 13, was born with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, which is also known as EB. It’s a painful disease that causes his skin to blister. Earlier this month, Charlie's mom announced Charlie had been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

As Action 2 News reported in December, driver Monday started an auction on Facebook to raise money for the Knuth family. He put up one of his race car doors--or skins-- for bid. He thought he'd probably raise a few hundred dollars.

Then things really revved up.

Andy challenged other drivers in the area to do the same. It turned into a friendly competition to see which team could raise the most money.

Nearly 200 race teams joined the effort.

The Prayers for Charlie Knuth Facebook page says Charlie is waiting for results from a PET scan and treatment plans.

"Charlie continues to be his sassy, spicey, and loveable self despite all of these big scary things," reads the post.