Randall Cobb signs with Dallas Cowboys

Free agent wide receiver Randall Cobb has a new team. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer is reporting Cobb has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter then added the deal is for 1-year, $5 million. Cobb had spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers since being drafted in 2011.

The now-former Packers slot receiver tweeted a picture of the popular Toy Story character, Woody shortly after the report was announced seemingly confirming the deal.

Cobb missed six games in 2018 with the Packers due to nagging hamstring injury. He played in 105 games, totaling 470 receptions, 5,524 yards for 41 touchdowns in his eight year career in Green Bay.

He finishes sixth in Packers history in catches and 11th in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Cobb only had one 1-thousand yards season (2014) when he also had 12 TDs.

The Packers will play in Dallas in the 2019 season.

The Packers remaining unrestricted free agents are: DL Muhammad Wilkerson, TE Lance Kendricks, OL Byron Bell, CB Davon House, S Ibraheim Campbell, S Eddie Pleasant.

