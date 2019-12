Police are at the scene of a weapons incident at Oshkosh West High School, according to our radio partner WHBY.

Action 2 News has received calls from parents about a possible evacuation at the school. We are working to confirm this information.

We don't yet know what type of weapon was involved in the incident.

Action 2 News has crews on the way to the school. We are working to get more information and will keep you updated on this breaking news.