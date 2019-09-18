REPORT: Packers trade Trevor Davis to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have traded WR/returner Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Davis had one catch this season for 28 yards against the Chicago Bears in week one. Rapoport did not have details on what the Packers have received in return.

The Packers signed cornerback Tremon Smith off of waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. Smith has experience returning kicks. As a rookie last season, he returned 33 kicks for 886 yards (26.8 avg.), including a career-long 97-yard return at New England in Week 6.

His 26.8-yard average per kickoff return ranked No. 4 in the NFL in 2018 among qualifiers.

The Packers also experimented with undrafted rookie receiver Darrius Shepherd returning kicks and punts. Shepherd has not played this season due to a hamstring injury but was listed as limited on Wednesday.

Davis had nine career receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. He was fifth round pick in 2016.