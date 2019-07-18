Push is on to change handicap accessible icon

For more than 50 years the same symbol has been used universally to identify handicap accessible locations But, according to some, it's outdated and doesn't represent the current disabled population. And now a push is on to update the icon.

Mechanical and static, that's how some describe the original handicap symbol. Created in 1968, according to those who work with the disabled population, it's out of date.

"It was designed at a time when our society really looked more at what held a person back rather than what moved them forward," says Nicole Hoffmann with ASPIRO.

But as times have changed, some are hoping the universal handicap accessible symbol will, too. Green Bay's ASPIRO has teamed up with CP and Curative Connections, to create a change.org petition, urging people to support the updated icon which looks like a person wheeling themselves forward.

According to Hoffmann, "The Accessibility Project was behind the design of the new icon, but it's really popping up all over the nation. And now we just, with the petition, need a unified front to be able to ask for its official change."

While not officially on the books, the updated icon is already being used by some Green Bay area businesses and organizations. According to Nicole Hoffmann, the new design which depicts someone who is capable, active, independent and engaged, it's more representative than ever of those with a handicap and how they are perceived in public spaces. And that's why it's so important to supporters of the updated symbol to make sure it's used in the future.

Hoffmann adds, "It's more than just the icon, it's really about how we see disability in the public space and how we want others to perceive people with disabilities."

