Push for 2020 U.S Census has started in Northeast Wisconsin

The push to complete the U.S 2020 Census has started. Local, state, and federal officials are already encouraging people to complete it saying the more people who participate, the better it is for our community.

The U.S Census results help determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S House of Representative and it helps communities plan out roads, schools, and hospitals.

Locally, there are now 2020 census committees and planning officials are preparing, starting out the community mapping process.

“As areas have grown, roads have been extended, there's whole new populations that exist today, or whole new neighborhoods that exist today that did not exist back in 2010,” said Chuck Lamine, the Director of the Planning Commission in Brown County.

Each year, the federal government distributes more than $675 billion to states and communities based on Census Bureau data.

“We've certainly seen growth, and I think what will be interesting to see is where has that growth occurred, what kind of population changes, what kind of demographic changes we've seen within the community,” said Lamine.

Lamine called the census the foundation of our democracy as census results are also used to re-draw district lines.

“It's also important in terms of the funding perspective, to go out and receive those grant dollars, we need this information and the more accurate it is, the better it is for us in terms of billing our case when we're going out to try to get funding,” said Lamine.

The census results even give planning officials an idea of where public transportation services should be.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, another reason why it's so important to get the census done is because businesses use that data to know where to open up their shops.

For the first time, the U.S Census Bureau said aside from mail and by phone, you'll be able to respond online.

