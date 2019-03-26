Purple cupcakes raise awareness for epilepsy

People will be snacking on purple cupcakes Tuesday as part of a fundraiser for people who have epilepsy.

Denmark's Purple Cupcake Project raises awareness and educates the public about what to do when someone has a seizure.

Blossoms, 220 Bohemia Dr, is holding the annual purple cupcake sale from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It's part of Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness. Organizers talked about the importance of this day on Action 2 News This Morning.

