Purina recalls some wet cat food due to ‘potential presence of rubber pieces’

The Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling some wet cat food because it could contain rubber pieces.

The company on Friday announced the nationwide recall of a limited amount of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy in 3-ounce cans because of potential rubber pieces in the product “that are translucent yellow with a blue backing, which may present a potential choking hazard.”

Here are the details on the recalled cat food:

-UPC: 38100 17199

-Best by date: April 2020

-Production Code: 80941162

For customers who purchased a variety pack, only the Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy cans are included in the recall.

Purina said it became “aware of the issue” after pet owners complained about finding rubber pieces in the cat food.

The company said it’s made changes so the problem doesn’t happen again.

Purina hasn’t received reports of injury or illness to cats because of the rubber pieces.

Customers who bought the recalled cat food are urged to discard the products, and to contact the company for replacements. Purina can be reached at 1-800-982-3885, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Purina also has asked retailers to stop selling the affected products.

No other Purina products are impacted by the recall, the company said.

