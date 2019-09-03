Puppies tossed in Fond du Lac retention pond

The Fond du Lac Humane Society say two puppies are receiving treatment after being tossed into a retention pond.

On Monday, the Humane Society received a call to help Fond du Lac Police with the eight-month old dogs.

A concerned citizen took video of two people throwing the puppies in the pond.

The puppies are receiving treatment for aspiration pneumonia--also known as water in the lungs-- and exposure to blue-green algae.

The Humane Society says two people have been arrested. Action 2 News has reached out to police for more information.

It's been a difficult few days for the Fond du Lac Humane Society. They recently took in a dog that was abandoned in a home after its owners moved out.

"Gauging from the amount of feces and urine that was inside the house as well as the condition of the dog it's been probably close to at least three weeks before someone has taken care of this dog," said Renee Webb, Fond du Lac Humane Society manager.

