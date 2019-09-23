Pumpkin patch survives wet weather

Fall is here and it's time to start the hunt for the perfect pumpkin.

Pumpkin patch at Blaser's Acres in Suamico. (WBAY Photo)

After the wettest September on record, some farmers worried the pumpkin crop would suffer. Some farms planted later than usual.

Pumpkins take about 110 days to fully ripen and warm weather is a must.

Chris Blaser of Blaser's Acres in Suamico says their pumpkins turned out better than expected.

"September 1, they were green as grass and I had a lot of questions if we were going to have pumpkins. Two weeks later, they really started turning and we got a good crop now," says Blaser.

The wet weather does create some challenges.

"We're in our fields right now trying to wade through the mud and get them out of there and to drier, higher ground," says Blaser.

Blaser's Acres expects pumpkin picking to last through October.

