Pulaski man dies in Illinois plane crash

Three people, including a man from Pulaski, died when their small plane crashed on an interstate in central Illinois.

The FAA says the plane took off from the Central Illinois Regional Airport Tuesday morning. It traveled about 35 miles southwest before crashing into the median of Interstate 55 near Lincoln, Ill., at about quarter to 9.

The plane caught fire and became fully engulfed. There were no survivors.

The victims were identified Wednesday as Mitchell Janssen, 22, of Princeville, Ill.; Matthew Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis.; and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana, Ill.

Janssen was piloting the single-engine Cessna 172.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

Traffic on the interstate was diverted for more than five-and-a-half hours.

A former Bradley University baseball player was among the three people killed when a small airplane crashed on the median of an interstate highway near Lincoln, Illinois.

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the cause of the crash.

