Pulaski girl shows unwavering support for front line workers

Quick feet and unwavering support from a fourth grader in Pulaski is putting smiles on people's faces during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stana Neuman, owner of Bikes, Bargains, Etc. in Pulaski, has been working long hours.

"Since bicycle is transportation, we’re essential so we are by appointment only and that keeps me very busy," said Neuman.

To get through those long days, Neuman said she keeps an eye on the window.

"We have a little girl across the way that roller blades, every morning, out with an American flag," said Neuman. "Occasionally I will see her brother out there, on his power wheels with the flag mounted to the back."

Neuman is talking about 10-year-old Izzy and 4-year-old Cooper Taylor who live across the street from her bike shop.

"Whenever I notice them it makes me smile," said Neuman.

Izzy said seeing people smile is eactly the reason she keeps rollerblading in her cul de sac during the pandemic.

"I know a lot of people are scared that they want to stay indoors and not get this little diease that is going around," said Izzy.

Izzy took it upon herself to do what she can to show her unwavering support for those on the front lines of the pandemic.

"It’s kind of like the people who have died in fighting this virus and the American flag for is in honor of them," said Izzy. "It means I respect what is going on around us."

"honestly, she is such a big hearted girl. To her, at first, I don’t think she realized it bought people happiness until she started seeing the reactions," said Amanda Taylor, Izzy's mom. "She does that kind of stuff all the time so I kind of took it for granted cause she is such a good kid by nature. She does the sweetest things and then this kind of blew up and I was like yeah this is kind of big."

Izzy said there's no special routine, she just rolls with it and plans to continue doing it until this whole thing blows over.

"Because it makes people feel better about what is going on," said Izzy. "I hope they feel like we can get through this all together."

