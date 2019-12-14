Pulaski family honors fallen hero at Wreath Laying Ceremony

People nationwide honored fallen veterans on Saturday by putting ceremonial wreaths on their grave sites.

The Brown County Senior Squadron held its own Wreath Laying Ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery.

"To go out and actually like do something about it instead of just saying it, I just feel like he would be very proud,” Participant Ruthie Zahm said.

It’s been a year since Zahm's grandfather, Terry Monteith, passed away.

Monteith served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

"He knows how much we appreciate him and how much we like love him and appreciate him for all that he's done,” Zahm said.

Since Ruthie and her family couldn't make it to Illinois, where Terry is buried to lay a wreath on his grave, they did it for other veterans.

"I just think that he would be really proud of us,” said Zahm.

100 wreaths were placed on graves by active service members and people who attended the ceremony.

"Whenever I’m thinking about veterans and remembering veterans, I just think about my dad,” Ruthie’s mom Charity Dorn said.

Charity walked alongside her kids encouraging them as they put wreaths on veteran's graves.

"I hugged them and said we can say a prayer for Grandpa Terry too,” Dorn said.

Ruthie said she's in the process of joining the National Guard.