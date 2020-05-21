Pulaski bar rethinks the rush to reopen

A local bar and grill in Pulaski re-opened last week for dine-in customers, but owners tell Action 2 News, that same day they decided to close again

"We didn't realize all the things that had to be done," Mountain Bay Bar and Grill Bar Owner Todd Zeutzius.

Hours after being able to re-open, Zeutzius made the decision to close Mountain Bay Bar and Grill again.

"We only allowed 20 in at a time and we still realized how overwhelming it was at that point," Zeutzius said. "After a couple of drinks everybody went back to like nothing was wrong. You know, they were shaking hands, they were shaking dice."

Zeutzius said the bar was using only disposable silverware, but there were many more precautions to take.

"We had everything wiped down and sanitized, but everything they touched had to be wiped back down," said Zeutzius.

He's in the process of hiring someone just to come in and sanitize while the bar is open.

"I think we have a responsibility, mainly to my employees, my family and the community," said Zeutzius.

As of now, curbside pickup is available.

The bar and grill is set to re-open for dine-in on the 26th.