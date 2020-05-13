Pulaski assisted living facility now in recovery mode following coronavirus outbreak

It's been a long few weeks for an assisted living facility in Pulaski that saw an outbreak in coronavirus cases and several deaths. The facility is now in recovery mode and the state no longer lists an active investigation there.

“We went through every measure we possibly could to try to keep it out of the building and it was just devastating when it got in and it just got worse and worse and worse,” said Chad Reader, President of Country Villa Assisted Living.

Reader said an emergency protocol was just no match against a deadly virus.

“It's been very challenging, very challenging, probably one of the most difficult things I've ever done in my life,” said Reader.

The virus spread fast infecting several staff and residents. There’s been over 30 cases and several deaths.

The state is struggling with a shortage of healthcare workers, but eventually support came in and now the facility has twice the normal amount of staff.

“They didn't think twice about it, they came in knowing they could possibly get it too and we're forever grateful for them,” said Reader.

Reader said he hopes state and federal agencies can better support these types of facilities as several others with active investigations deal with outbreaks across Wisconsin. He would like to see the state adjust response plans for quicker support to help the most vulnerable.

“It was very difficult, I am hoping the state can somehow put something together to offer a little bit more, to help healthcare workers to try to get more people on board, that this never happens again in another assisted living,” said Reader.

He said staff members who tested positive along with many residents are now recovering.