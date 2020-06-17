Pulaski assisted living facility fined

An assisted living facility in Pulaski has been fined following an outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year.

Documents from the state's Division of Quality Assurance show Country Villa Assisted Living was fined, ordered to stop admitting new residents, and submit a plan for corrections after an investigation in early May.

The state determined Country Villa didn't have enough caregivers to properly take care of residents, because staff was getting sick, staying home, or quitting.

The state report says 25 of Country Villa's 35 residents got COVID-19, as well as 11 of the workers.

As WBAY has previously reported, several deaths have already been linked to the facility.