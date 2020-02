Your help is needed with an Appleton Police Department's investigation.

Appleton Police shared a photo on Sunday morning of two people leaving Target.

According to the post, police would like to identify the people in the photo.

Police haven't said what kind of investigation is underway.

If you're able to help police, you're asked to call the Appleton Department at 920-832-5500, or message their Facebook page, and use the case number of A20005932.