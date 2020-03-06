Public's help needed in identifying convenience store burglar

The Brown County Sheriff's Office needs your help in identifying the person responsible for burglarizing a convenience store in the southern portion of the county.

Authorities say the incident happened on Tuesday, March 3rd around 1:30 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office say the business was forcibly entered, and the suspect who entered carried a blue or green duffel bag, and was dressed in dark clothes

If you have information regarding the incident, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 391-7450.