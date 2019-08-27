Public to weigh in on $60M manure digester in Town of Wrightstown

BC Organics is looking to build the state's largest manure digester in southern Brown County.

Town of Wrightstown town hall.

The digester was previously proposed on Brown County land in the Town of Holland, but the town rejected the plan and now the company is suing the town of Holland.

Now, the $60 million project is being considered on private property in the Town of Wrightstown.

The community anaerobic digester would turn manure into biogas.

The digester would be located on Wiese Brothers property along County Road IL, which is one farm that would be contributing waste to the digester.

The site is also across the road from land destined to be a landfill.

At least seven area farms could take manure from dairy cows to the site to be turned into natural gas, liquid fertilizer and dried fiber.

“There's two farms that can pipe the manure right to the digester, they are that close and they can take water back in their lines, they have separate lines that can take water back,” said Town Chairman Bill Verbeten.

The digester would also treat water for reuse and discharge.

Right now the town is in the process of drafting a conditional use permit for the site, taking into consideration issues that have been raised by the community and board members. Those range from pollution to impacts to wildlife and traffic in the area.

“You can see there's about 30 of them with about 40-50 conditions that we think, right now, if we're going to do this, we would want to impose,” said James Kalny, attorney for the Town of Wrightstown and shareholder at Davis and Kuelthau.

The town planning commission will vote on the conditional use permit on Tuesday September 3.

“We're going to be very thorough. We'll make sure that we know how this process operates and how we can make sure the public interest and safety and so forth are protected,” said Kalny.

A public hearing will be held on Wednesday September 4, at Wrightstown Town Hall, 1527 Day Street, Greenleaf, at 7 p.m.

Click here for more information about the project.

