Public playgrounds closed under Safer At Home Order

Wisconsin parks remain open under Governor Tony Evers' Safer At Home Order giving people a good way to get outside and exercise.

The playground at Jim Martin Park in De Pere sits empty on a Friday afternoon. It is closed until further notice like every other public playground in the state under the Safer at Home Order.

"We really don't have the resources to put up fence around all of our playgrounds. We have 27 of them," said Marty Kosobucki, City of De Pere Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department Director.

The City of De Pere Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department decided to use bright signs to get the message out. They are posted near the playground equipment at each park.

"Playgrounds are not a safe place to be at this point in time," said Kosobucki. "We do not have the ability to clean and appropriately disinfect playgrounds as kids are on them, and it's just not a safe place for anybody at this point in time."

Kosobucki says most people have followed the rules and stayed off of the playgrounds. While he says it is not a big problem, he does report receiving calls about a small handful who have gone against the order.

"Either they're ignoring the sign or didn't see the sign. It's tough to say, but we do our best," he said.

The Ashwaubenon Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department also posted a reminder on Facebook Friday morning "that playground areas in parks and on school properties are off limits for use due to the COVID-19 virus."

"We're really asking for the cooperation from the public in adhering to the Governor's order," said Kosobucki.

Kosobucki asks people with concerns about playground use in De Pere parks to first call the City of De Pere Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department. From there, staff and possibly police officers will work to address the issue.