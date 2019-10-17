Public invited to motorcycle motorcade for Neenah bar shooting victim

Friends of Kevin "Hollywood" Hein will honor him this weekend with a motorcycle motorcade to Hein's funeral in Clintonville. They're inviting the public to line the memorial ride route and give their "hero Hollywood the send off he deserves."

Hein, 59, was gunned down Oct. 14 during an armed robbery at Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. The search continues for the man who shot and killed the man loving called "Hollywood."

"Anyone that knew Hollywood will not be surprised to hear that he sacrificed his life to protect others," reads a post on the Short Branch Saloon Facebook page.

On Saturday (Oct. 19) morning, bikers will meet at Jimmers Bar, W9706 State Road 96, Dale. The bar opens at 10:30 a.m. Hollywood's friends and community members will gather at the bar at 11 a.m. It's kickstands up at 11:30 a.m.

A Pierce fire truck with a flag attached to an aerial lift and police will lead the bikes on the route to Hollywood's funeral in Clintonville. Friends are welcome to pay respects at Christ Congregational Church UCC, 70 S Main St, from noon until 3 p.m. Memorial services and inunrment will be held later that day.

Hollywood Hein worked as a welder and assembler at Pierce Manufacturing for more than 30 years. His obituary says he loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Jimmers Bar says all are welcome. They hope people will line the streets and give Hollywood Hein a big send-off.

Here's the motorcade route:

The fire truck leaves Pierce on American Dr. at about 10:30 a.m. It will travel from BB to 76 to 96 to Dale.

The motorcade will leave Jimmers Bar in Dale and take Highway T to Highway 15 (left) to New London. They'll turn right on Highway 45 to Clintonville.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Police continue to search for Hein's shooter. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as a white man who's tall -- 6'3" or taller -- who is bald or balding or has extremely short hair. He has an average build. You might see an injury to his head or face.

Police released surveillance video indicating the shooter drove away in a dark colored, four-door car with silver hubcaps. He left going south on Harrison St.

