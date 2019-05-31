First look, first game for fans at Capital Credit Union Park

Friday, Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon - the new Green Bay Booyah stadium -- opened its doors for the first time to fans.

Seating in Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon (WBAY photo)

The area's new USL soccer team, the Green Bay Voyageurs, are playing on the field at 7 p.m.

The Green Bay Booyah held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new stadium. The ceremony gave fans an opportunity to step out on the field and tour the new facility for the first time.

Rocky Bal-Booyah, the baseball team's mascot, made his appearance Friday as well. Everyone was able to get a picture with him.

There's nothing like hot dogs and soda at a baseball game, and those who came to the ceremony were served that, as well.

As Action 2 News has reported, the former Green Bay Bullfrogs moved its plans for a new, $10 million stadium to Ashwaubenon after there were delays in a planned development on Green Bay's near-west side.

Now that stadium is ready to host games, concerts and community activities.

"We're very excited. Everybody has been driving by saying there's no way that's going to be done and ready for opening night, and I kept saying it is, it is going to be done. So it's exciting to have everybody here so they can actually see what we've been seeing," Village President Mary Kardoskee said.

The Green Bay Booyah will have their first game in the new stadium Saturday. First pitch is at 7 p.m.