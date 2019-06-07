Public celebration for Bart Starr to be held in New London

A public celebration for late Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr will be held in New London.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, Photo: Bart Starr / CMG Worldwide via MGN.

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that the Starr family, the Packers and Rawhide have teamed up to hold a public celebration on Sept. 14 at Rawhide Boys Ranch. Bart Starr and his wife, Cherry, helped found the non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth. CLICK HERE to learn more about the Starr family relationship with Rawhide.

The event will be free and open to all fans. More information will be released this summer.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Packers will honor Starr at the Green & Gold Gala. Cherry Starr and Bart Starr, Jr. will be in attendance. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, the Packers will host a halftime program and ceremony to honor the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. The team says dozens of Packers alumni will be present. The Packers host the Vikings at Lambeau Field that day.

The Packers will wear a No. 15 decal on their helmets during the 2019 season.

Bart Starr passed away May 26 at the age of 85. He was surrounded by his family and close friends in his beloved home of Birmingham, Alabama.

"As he left this world, he did so in peace, having never lost his faith, and having always trusted in the goodness of humanity," reads the obituary.

In 2014, Starr suffered two strokes and a heart attack. His recovery included stem cell treatment and working with a trainer. Action 2 News spoke with Bart Starr's son on the legend's 85th birthday. Bart Starr, Jr. told us in some ways, the last five years had been his dad's finest hours, because in his darkest days he maintained his character and dignity.

Born in Montgomery, Ala., Bryan Bartlett Starr arrived in Green Bay in 1956. He was a 17th round draft choice out of the University of Alabama.

Starr became the starting quarterback in 1959. That's the same year Vince Lombardi would take over as Packers head coach. It would become one of the most iconic winning legacies in the history of sports.

Starr led the Packers to an astonishing five NFL titles. The most famous of those games was the 1967 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. Bart Starr's quarterback sneak won the game for the Packers and cemented him in the history of the NFL, Green Bay, and all of sports.

It was Dec. 31, 1967 and the temperature was -16 degrees at the Frozen Tundra. The Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 that day. Starr and Lombardi became heroes.

Bart Starr was MVP of Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II.

No. 15 played with the Packers until his retirement in 1971. He would go on to coach the Packers for nine years. He was let go as coach, but remained gracious and humble. "Class act" would forever be used to describe Bart Starr.

"I will be the No. 1 Packers fan and if anyone wants to lay claim to that, I'll challenge them," Starr said. "Because no one--no one has more of his heart and soul in this organization as a fan than I do."

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

