Protests continue in Downtown Green Bay

Nearly two weeks after George Floyd's death, people in Green Bay are still marching to get the message out.

"When we think about when to stop this, we stop when something really changes," Protester Tracy Donald.

Although all four officers involved in Floyd's death are now facing charges, protesters like Donald said they want to see more done on a national level.

"Obviously litigation have come against those folks, but some laws need to change relative to police officers and how they are policed," Donald said.

Demonstrators shouted the names George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Taylor is a black woman in Louisville, Kentucky who was killed by police in March.

"I just don't like what's going on," Protester Lacy Ross said. "Especially what's happening to my people."

"We're just here to be peaceful," Protester Zaina Alboushi said. "We're not doing anything illegal. We just want our voices to be heard."

Silence took over when protesters stopped at the Green Bay Police Department as names of black people who were killed by police were read out loud.

"Society is moving," Protester Darren Jenerson said. "We have to know that black lives do matter."

A protest is scheduled for Sunday, June 7th at Leicht Memorial Park at 11am.