Protesters topple statues in Madison after arrest of man in bar incident

Protesters have taken down two statues at statehouse grounds in Madison after a day and night of demonstrations over the arrest of a man at a restaurant.

Madison Police say the demonstrators toppled the Lady Forward statue outside the statehouse and then toppled the Hans Christian Heg statue at the King Street approach to the building. The Hans Christian Heg statue was tossed into a lake.

Action 2 News partner station NBC 15 reports the Lady Forward statue outside the State Capitol Building fell at about 10:30 p.m. The report states that protesters gathered around the statue while others wrapped a harness around it and pulled it down.

A short time later, protesters took down the Hans Christian Heg statue near the statehouse.

Police state that windows were broken in several buildings, including the City County Building. Officers say some demonstrators attempted to force entry into the State Capitol Building.

Police say "OC spray", also known as pepper spray, was used to prevent people from entering the building.

State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) says he was "assaulted" and punched and kicked in the head, neck and ribs. In a tweet, Carpenter stated that "8-10 people" attacked him.

Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) called on Gov. Tony Everns to deploy the Wisconsin National Guard to "protect the State Capitol" and those who have business there Wednesday.

There has been no statement from the governor's administration on the protests in the city as of this publication.

NBC 15 reports there had been protests throughout the day in the city. Demonstrators gathered outside the Dane County Jail Tuesday to protest the arrest of 28-year-old Devonere Johnson outside Coopers Tavern, 20 W. Mifflin St.

Cell phone video released by Madison Police shows Johnson, a Black man, following an unidentified white man into the restaurant. Johnson has a bullhorn and says to the man, "admit that you're racist." The other man replies, "Sorry, you're a racist."

Johnson states that he would not be in the restaurant if the other man "wasn't a racist."

Johnson is carrying a baseball bat.

Johnson proceeds to make statements about Jesus not being white through the bullhorn inside the restaurant and outside the restaurant.

The video shows someone calling for a squad car.

Madison Police say Johnson was walking away from the tavern when police attempted to arrest him. Madison Police say he resisted arrest and was able to get out of a squad care before being tackled by police.

Madison Police say about 200-to-300 people moved through the downtown area Tuesday and things "escalated" from there.

Hans Christian Heg was the commander of the 15th Wisconsin Infantry during the Civil War, according to Wisconsin History. He was killed in the battle of Chickamauga.

The Norway-born Heg was against slavery and active in abolition efforts.

The statue was erected outside the Capitol in 1926. CLICK HERE for more information.

The Forward statute was placed at the Capitol in 1865. The sculpture was intended to represent Wisconsin qualities of "devotion and progress." The statue was the work of Menasha-born Jean Pond Miner. CLICK HERE for more information.