UPDATE: Green Bay Police Chief joins protesters in downtown Green Bay after addressing the crowd

Protests are continuing again in downtown Green Bay Sunday afternoon.

A group of protesters were spotted on the Walnut Street bridge around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The protesters could be heard chanting "No justice, no peace", and "Black Lives Matter", as a response to the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis police.

The protesters then made their way to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police Chief Andrew Smith spoke to the the protesters, and after he was done speaking, was invited to join the group in their march. He then joined in.

You can watch Chief Smith addressing the crowd and their invite below:

You can check out a few short videos clip of the protests below: