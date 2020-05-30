Protesters march in Green Bay's Broadway District

A group of protesters could be seen in Green Bay's Broadway District late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Walnut Street and Broadway.

A WBAY reporter on the scene says the group was marching across the bridge and headed to the Green Bay Police Department.

About 30 people were estimated to be protesting near the intersection, and could be heard changing "I can't breathe" and "Hands up don't shoot."

Police were also spotted on the scene.

No injuries or violence were reported.

Protests have happened across the state following the death of George Floyd, who died after being arrested in Minneapolis on Monday.

Four officers were fired following Floyd's death.

One of the former officers, identified as Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third degree murder on Friday.