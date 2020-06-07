Protesters gather at Leicht Memorial Park, curfew lifted in Green Bay

Protesters have gathered at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay for a rally against police brutality.

Event organizers say the event, which started at 11 a.m., is in support and a cry for all people of color who have been victims of police brutality.

During the event, it was announced that the curfew which was in effect for the City of Green Bay is no longer in effect.

There is no word on any updates for curfews in the other surrounding municipalities.

A WBAY crew on the scene estimates a couple thousand people are in attendance.

The event started with a moment of silence, and was followed by multiple speakers.

Anyone attending the event was asked to wear black in solidarity, and to also wear a face mask and practice social distancing, in order to follow CDC guidelines.

The event is expected to last until 2 p.m. and event goers are expected to march in the streets.

Protests have happened across the United States, as well as other countries, after a widely shared video of a now former Minneapolis police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, showed him kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who was handcuffed.

Floyd then died in police custody on Memorial Day.

Three other officers at the scene were also fired, and have been charged.

