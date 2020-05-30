WATCH: Downtown Madison protests takes violent turn

A peaceful protest of the killing of George Floyd taking place in downtown Madison took a violent turn shortly before 6 p.m. as reports of people throwing rocks and looting.

Protests outside the State Capitol Saturday (Source: WMTV)

Madison police officers in riot gear moved in and have fired pepper spray in attempted to disperse the crowd.

The police department tweeted that its officers are engaging "groups [who are] breaking windows entering businesses."

PREVIOUS STORY:

A rally is protesting the killing of George Floyd outside the State Capitol in Madison Saturday, joining hundreds of cities across the nation.

The "Justice for George" rally began at 12 p.m., where protesters can be seen holding signs, chanting and speaking through loudspeakers. Passing cars can also be heard honking in support.

On the rally's Facebook page, more than 1,000 people said they would attend.

NBC15 News crews at the rally report that roads intersecting at the Capitol have been closed. A few Capitol Police officers can be seen outside where the rally is being held.

It also appears that most protesters are wearing masks, and some people are also handing out free masks to people. Social distancing appears to be harder to maintain.

Organizers say they are cooperating with police on security.

The Madison protest comes a day after hundreds rallied in Milwaukee. Those protests were peaceful, but at night several businesses were vandalized and looted by crowds on the city's north side.