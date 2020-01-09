Prosecutor recommends probation for hoax SWAT calls in Dodge County, five other states

A prosecutor in Ohio has recommended a one-year sentence with credit for time served for a 17-year-old boy charged with making hoax 911 calls to authorities in a half-dozen states, including Wisconsin.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports David Dorbish Jr. entered guilty pleas Wednesday in court in Youngstown, Ohio, to multiple counts of making terroristic threats, making false alarms, identity fraud and telecommunications harassment.

Dorbish was accused of making calls from his Youngstown home about hostage situations and other emergencies.

A 2018 call to Dodge County, Wisconsin, shut down a highway. A caller claimed he shot a man at a home on Highway 151 and had hostages. The sheriff says the hoax could have hindered the response to an ice rescue a short time later (see related story).

Authorities in New York, Florida, California, New Jersey and Indiana also received calls.