Proposed downtown grocery store could turn food desert to dust

For 20 years city leaders have been looking to put an end to the food desert plaguing downtown Green Bay, but have had little luck gaining interest from grocers.

Proposed plans for a downtown grocery store and housing could fill need for fresh food and urban living in Green Bay.

“That had been a complaint from grocers saying, there's just not the density of people to put a grocery store down there,” said David Buck, principal planner for the city.

A food desert is defined by the USDA as an area where access to fresh food and produce is more than a mile from a person's home.

Now, with more developments popping up, the time seems to be right for Gorman & Company to build a Maurer’s Market in the heart of downtown.

“This proposal is just fantastic, it's more than I expected, more than I had hoped,” said Alderman Randy Scannell. “Just getting a grocery store, but to get affordable housing on top of it, what a plus.”

The proposed grocery store and housing units would be built on property currently owned by the city along Monroe Avenue, an area Buck says the city has been focused on redeveloping.

“Our downtown redevelopment plan, our comprehensive plan, recommends that the Monroe corridor kind of become more pedestrian friendly; sort of be that bridge between downtown and that residential area to the east,” said Buck.

Alderman Scannell says this type of development has been a long time coming for his district, and doesn't think it will take away from any of the stores currently in the downtown area.

“I don't think this will hurt them at all, if anything I think they'll help each other. I think the more you can get people going downtown, the more they discover what's available downtown and the more they use downtown,” said Scannell.

The plan has been recommended to the city redevelopment authority, which will take up the proposal at its next meeting on Tuesday.

