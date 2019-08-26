Valley firefighters, police as calendar models in Project Six Wisconsin fundraiser

Project Six Wisconsin is an organization with a fairly simple goal: provide support to those who have dedicated their lives to helping others. Now the group is looking to get some help with their efforts through a unique fundraiser.

Appleton Fire Battalion Chief Shannon Young says Project Six Wisconsin was a huge help for the Appleton Fire Department after driver-engineer Mitchell Lundgaard was killed in May.

“Very meaningful,” said Young. “I really am speechless for what they’ve done for our organization.”

Project Six members went out and got donations and provided meals to the department.

“Just kind of took the load off of us, took one thing off our plate during that time so we could grieve the loss of our brother,” said Young.

Project Six Executive Director Leah Suprise says the group doesn’t just help in times of tragedy. They also host appreciation events for first responders throughout Wisconsin.

“Just to say thank you because they go to work every day to take care of all of us,” said Suprise.

Suprise says they plan to fund-raise through a calendar that will feature first responders from Outagamie, Winnebago and Calumet counties.

“The calendar is to bring in some money, because everything is donations and out of our pocket, and we’re doing everything ourselves,” said Suprise.

“Like photographers, the first responders are always behind the scenes, so I want to bring them out to let everybody see what they are, they’re human, too,” said Lovell Richardson, the photographer for the calendar.

Richardson plans to donate a lot of his time and work to bring Project Six’s vision to life.

“I hope to put out the best I can possibly put out for them because, like I said, when it comes down to it they put their lives on the line for us,” said Richardson.

Many Project Six volunteers have family who work in the fields they support. Carey Martin is excited to see her husband, a Grand Chute firefighter, featured in the calendar.

“I love it, because of course he gets to be in it and the months are going to be somewhat themed and so…. November is kind of a no-shave-ember, so he might be on November,” said Carey, pointing out her husband’s mustache.

Other possible themes will involve K9s in action, and police officers and firefighters switching roles in some photo ops.

Lt. Chad Martin isn’t used to being a model, but he says it’s worth it to support Project Six.

“It’s for a good cause,” said Chad. “[Project Six is] a great support being in the fire service.”

First responders like Young hope the calendar makes more people realize all that the group does.

“I think it’s a great way to blast out the recognition and awareness of who they are and what they do and the impact that they’ve left on many of us,” said Young.

Project Six Wisconsin still needs more police officers to volunteer for photos and more sponsors for the calendar. They hope to release the calendar in November.

You can contact the group through its Facebook page for more information. CLICK HERE

