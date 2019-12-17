Prisoner escapes custody in Oshkosh

Police are looking for a state prisoner who escaped custody in Oshkosh.

Ryan K. Jurgens, 40, escaped while at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center on Sherman Road at about 10:45 Tuesday morning.

Jurgens is a white man, 6'2" tall, 210 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and green pants at the time.

He drove off in a maroon Chevy Trailblazer with silver bumpers and wheel well trim. It has Wisconsin license plate AGY 5702.

Jurgens, who's from Combined Locks, was serving time for a drug-related offense, retail theft and violating court orders.

Online court records show he was also convicted of violating a restraining order and had a number of domestic abuse charges dropped but read into his record as part of a plea agreement, including suffocation or strangulation.

If you have any information on Jurgens' whereabouts, contact Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700. To remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477, report it online at www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org, or submit a tip through the P3 app available on Apple and Android app stores.