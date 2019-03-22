Princeton battles its third flood in a year, residents want solution

For the third time in less than a year, people living in Princeton are dealing with a major flood along the Fox River.

On the south side of downtown Princeton there are plenty of sand bags attempting to hold back water from the Fox River which is now almost 11 feet in the city.

That's close to a record flood.

The water is expected to crest soon, but some residents say they want the city to do more to ensure it doesn't keep happening.

"As you can see all the flood plain areas and the ground is saturated and still frozen. So with that said, you can see all the devastation to the buildings in historic downtown from the early 1800's," said Rochelle Ford, owner of Ford's Gathering.

The rising water has caused just about everyone in the area extra anxiety.

Mark Baker of Princeton added, "It came up about six inches since last night. I'm getting pretty tired of it."

A possible solution, some residents say, is a flood wall.

City Administrator Mary Lou Neubauer says the issue has been brought up in meetings with both the DNR and state emergency management officials.

However, much of Princeton is in a marsh area.

"We did talk about some mitigation opportunities that we need to look at, if possible, whether it is a wall or flood control or some type of measures," Neubauer said.

Ford says the city can't afford to wait much longer for a long term plan to address flooding.

She took a number of aerial photos from a drone just to show the extent of the overflow from the Fox River.

"There have been four floods in the last 10 years, and three of those have happened in the last ten months," said Ford.

