Primary race for Green Bay city council seats edges closer

In two weeks, some Green Bay residents will be asked to narrow down the field of candidates running for their district seat.

While there are 12 Districts in Green Bay, only two of them will have a primary election because there will be more than two candidates on the ballot.

Voters living in District 6 and District 9 will be asked to narrow the field to two candidates, on Tuesday, February 18.

District 6 Candidates:

Incumbent Kathy LaFebvre will face 4 challengers in the upcoming primary. LaFebvre has represented District 6 for the past two years, serving on committees that include finance and personnel. LaFebvre said she is running for re-election because she wants to continue working on things she’s already started, like absentee landlords, more affordable housing and flooding/dike issues throughout the city, especially along the bay. As part of the finance committee, she said she would also like to continue making sure the city is on solid financial ground.

Paul Boucher, who previously ran for Green Bay Mayor, said the city needs to rethink and revitalize. In a statement to Action 2 News, he said:

“The state of Wisconsin spends more money on prisons than it does on the U.W. system. Green Bay's downtown is quiet on Sundays; buses do not run. The city needs to rethink and revitalize. I want to build a University based on Diversity in the downtown. This will give G.B. an anchor business that will grow and bring life to the city. We need to give more attention to generating opportunities and increasing the quality of life; and less to just sustaining entitlements. I would like to build tunnels under the Fox River to unite the city. We need more attractions in G.B. {places to take selfies}. I endorse ideas like building a Chinese Style Arch in the city center. I support building a canal tunnel from G.B. to Kewaunee to eliminate flooding and provide access to Lake Michigan shipping. I want to brighten and redesign the parks including the creation of indoor atrium parks. Too often we have to deal with bad weather in G.B. I would like to build indoor parking structures and expand the number of skywalks.”

Michael Lee said he is going to fight for the taxpayer, communicate with constituents regularly and focus on better infrastructure, like roads and sidewalks. He created a website, where he goes into detail about his plans for Green Bay. When it comes to infrastructure, he wrote, “We must improve our crumbling roads, sidewalks, and bridges. I will work with city, county, and state officials to allocate the needed funds to improve the infrastructure in our neighborhoods. We must reevaluate the longevity of the wheel tax, and reduce the burden of special assessments whenever possible through a more robust funding stream at the city and state level.” If you would like to check out his website, click here .

Stewart Larsen said he will listen to the constituents concerns and fight on their behalf by growing the tax base. In a statement to Action 2 News, Larsen said: ” Keeping the city services affordable, improving upon our infrastructure, and providing affordable housing, as well as properly maintained parks and trails, will attract new business.” He also talked about other priorities, writing, “The top two issues I am hearing from residents of District 6 are concerns about poor streets and drainage conditions, and the current status of the dike that runs along the south shore of the Bay. Several policies have been created to address these items and we need to ensure these are being followed and in an effective manner. We need a long-range plan to address these issues and to manage our finances accordingly. We need to explore all options and make decisions that will provide the greatest results for both District 6 residents and the city. “

Justin Paradise said he is running for city council because he wants to see more fiscal responsibility and smarter spending on city services, like proper staffing for the city, police, fire department and public works. In a statement to Action 2 news, he said: “I would like to see a 5 or 10 year plan implemented for our city roads, so that we may plan and fund this city need in cost effective manner. The city is reaching $200 million of debt and our taxes consistently rise. It’s time we spend smarter to reduce that debt and eliminate it down the road so we can take care of basic city services before we start adding city funded amenities.”

District 9 Candidates:

Incumbent Brian Johnson will face two opponents in the upcoming primary in two weeks. Brian Johnson has represented District 9 for the past two years and is running for re-election. He currently runs On Broadway, Inc., which attracts and retains small businesses within his district. He says he wants to focus on more funding for better street and flood control to help alleviate chronic flooding, relocate coal piles and secure more funds for affordable housing and neighborhood improvements. He said he also wants to make sure the city remains financially responsible, by controlling its tax rate. Click here to visit his Facebook page.

Guy Zima is fighting to reclaim his old city council seat once again, as he previously served as an alderman for decades. Zima says he prides himself on listening to people, taking problems to heart and he’s not afraid to speak up on important matters. He said since he’s been off city council, taxes have gone up, streets have not improved and the police force is down. He said those services need to be a priority. He also said, “The city has to take a good, hard look at getting on a 20-year program to resolve storm water problems, flooding occurs in a lot of districts.”

Desiree May has a degree from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and has lived in District 9 most of her life. On her Facebook campaign page, she writes, “I am running for City Council because of my deep-rooted history with this district as well as my dedication to bettering the future of it. Various development and demographic changes are aiding in the rapid revitalization of this part of the city. It is my goal to represent the entire district and ensure that the needs of everyone are being met. Whether they’re a new business owner on Broadway, a long-time resident on Norwood Avenue, or a family who just moved onto 3rd Street, I have numerous ideas to bring to the table that could benefit all of them with focuses on enriching our community, being more transparent, ensuring smart growth, prioritizing sustainability, and embracing diversity.” Her Facebook page can be found by clicking here

The primary election for Green Bay City Council members in District 6 and 9 will be Tuesday, February 18.