Prevea sees uptick in virtual care during flu season

Instead of sitting in waiting rooms, people are using their computer or phones to get a diagnosis from doctors.

It’s called telemedicine or virtual care.

"They can get that care, connect with a provider and get that necessary care from their home,” Executive Director of Innovation and Quality at Prevea Health Amber Allen said. “Patients would respond to questions that are presented to them and then those questions are sent to one of our providers for a response."

Allen said Prevea has seen an uptick in virtual care since the arrival of flu season and the coronavirus outbreak.

"When we look at comparisons, even pre influenza season, we've doubled our virtual care volume when we compare pre flu season to this time of the year,” Allen said.

She said the virtual care helps sick patients stay home and get a diagnosis without bringing their germs out in public.

"This allows patients the opportunity to seek that care while being at home rather than exposing individuals to those illnesses as well,” said Allen.

The virtual care is real easy.

All you have to do is answer questions on how you're feeling.