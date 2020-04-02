Prevea opens walk-in center dedicated to upper respiratory symptoms

Prevea says its Ashwaubenon Health Center at 2502 S. Ashland Ave. is now dedicated to patients with upper respiratory problems. They may be symptoms of COVID-19.

People in the greater Green Bay area with upper respiratory problems are urged to go to the walk-in health center in Ashwaubenon instead of other Prevea facilities, including Urgent Care.

The center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Prevea health centers in Green Bay, De Pere, Howard and Lawrence are still open to patients who are not experiencing upper respiratory symptoms but need other medical services.