Prevea offers drive-up coronavirus testing sites

Prevea Health announced it's offering free, drive-up coronavirus testing.

Three testing sites are set up in Northeast Wisconsin for people who feel they have a COVID-19 symptom (see symptoms below):

Prevea Ashwaubenon Health Center, 2502 S. Ashland Ave., Ashwaubenon

HSHS St. Claire Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center, 853 S. Main St., Oconto Falls

Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building, 3113 Saemann Ave., Sheboygan

You don't need to be a Prevea patient to use the service, but you must make an appointment through the MyPrevea website or app.

The test sites are available until further notice.

You'll find results in 2 to 7 days on the secured MyPrevea portal using your patient account or the account you created when you made an appointment.

In western Wisconsin, Prevea set up test sites at Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Hwy I, in Chippewa Falls and Prevea Health Family Medicine, 617 W. Clairemont Ave., in Eau Claire.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.