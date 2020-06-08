Prevea, UWGB announce new partnership

UW-Green Bay has announced a partnership with Prevea Health that they say will provide health and wellness support to students at all four UWGB campuses.

Under the partnership, students will be able to access Prevea Urgent Care locations throughout the region, find care online for common conditions through the Prevea Virtual Care system, and use Prevea Care After Hours, where students can reach a nurse by phone 24 hours a day each day of the week.

In addition, students will also be able to access psychiatric services in order to provide diagnostic assessments and medication management.

The Counseling and Health Center will also be renamed the UW-Green Bay Wellness Center, and will remain located in Student Services on the Green Bay campus.

The center will be closed from July 1 - August 16 while university workers prepare to bring students back to campus in August, however counseling services will still be available to students this summer by phone.

The changes will be made this summer, and on-campus, in-person medical and counseling services will resume on August 17 after the UW-Green Bay Counseling and Health Center re-opens.

University officials say counseling services will continue to be provided by UWGB staff, and will remain within the UWGB center.

Prevea Health will also have medical care available to students on the Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan campuses.