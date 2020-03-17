Prevea Health to reschedule non-urgent procedures amid covid-19 concerns

In an effort to practice what health professionals preach, Prevea Health is making some protocol changes to encourage social distancing among covid-19 concerns.

"If you don't need to be leaving your house, which is what social isolation is about, then we don't want you leaving the house and that includes if you have a doctors visit that can wait," said Dr. Ashok Rai, CEO and President of Prevea Health.

Along with changing up waiting rooms, putting chairs 6 feet apart, Dr. Rai said Prevea is also rescheduling certain, non-urgent elective appointments and procedures.

"If there is something we can do over the telephone or by video, or it's something that can wait at least two weeks, we are going to reschedule you," said Dr. Rai. "We are not cancelling anything, but if it's not an urgent procedure or visit, we don't want to risk your health."

Dr. Rai said each patient's appointment or procedure will be decided on a case-by-case basis by their physician.

"An elective surgery for one person, such as a knee replacement, can be put off, but maybe that knee has an infection, then we do need to operate and it's something that can't be put off," said Dr. Rai.

If your doctor believes your appointment should be rescheduled, they will call you.

"If you hear from us, pick up the phone because we are trying to reschedule," said Dr. Rai. "If you don't (hear from Prevea) then you should go ahead with your regularly scheduled appointment because we are expecting you."

If your appointment is a week or more away, you will not get a phone call just yet as Dr. Rai said they are taking it day-by-day.

"We want to make sure we reschedule people effectively and continue to take care of people that need us right now," said Dr. Rai.

The decision to reschedule elective procedures and appointments is three fold, according to Dr. Rai. He said it's about protecting Prevea's patients, the community and its staff.

"This virus has demonstrated the ability to spread rapidly, now that we have the possibility of community spread in Wisconsin, our job is to protect you. T he only way to do that is to make sure you stay isolated unless you really need us," said Dr. Rai.

Dr. Rai said keeping health care professionals is key because they need to be there for those who can't adjust their schedules, like women going into labor.

"What we need to be able to do is prepare for them and that is why we are asking everybody to allow healthcare to be healthy," said Dr. Rai. "If the community listen to us, if the community comes to us when we tell them to and stays away when we tell them to, that will help a lot."

Dr. Rai said Prevea Health is working on a 'drive-thru' testing operation for covid-19.

"You need to be told to go there by a doctor and have an order for test," said Dr. Rai. "You can't just drive up and get it. We can't accomodate that, only certain people can be tested right now. We need to leave it that way until we are ready to tell you otherwise."

Advocate Aurora Health is taking similar measures to protect its patients and staff, writing "In response to COVID-19, we're limiting non-urgent outpatient appointments and certain elective surgeries/procedures for the health and safety of our patients and team members. If you have a non-urgent appointment or elective surgery/procedure scheduled in the next few weeks, your physician will determine the best approach. Outpatient appointments may be done via video visit, over the phone or may be rescheduled. Elective surgeries/procedures are being assessed on a case-by-case basis and may be rescheduled. Your physician's office will contact you if there is a change to your scheduled appointment, surgery or procedure. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. Please contact your physician if you have any questions."

Bellin Health is considering similar changes, but has not made any final decisions yet.

