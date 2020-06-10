Prevea Health collecting cloth mask donations

Prevea Health is collecting cloth, handmade face masks for staff members or patients who need them.

WBAY Photo

The collection goes until June 19 in Green Bay.

The masks will be used by employees who are not involved in direct patient care.

The purpose of wearing one of these masks is to prevent people spreading coronavirus through coughing, sneezing and other respiratory secretions. It also helps prevent people from touching their face and mouth.

“We have an appropriate supply of medical-grade masks for our medical providers, however, in an effort to conserve that supply, we would like to collect more cloth masks to support our non-clinical staff and patients,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health. “Any assistance from the community during this time would be greatly appreciated by all of us here at Prevea Health.”

The mask collection is weekdays through June 19. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Collection bins are located outside the Prevea Health/HSHS Executive Office Building at 2710 Executive Dr.

There is no limit on donations. Prevea asks donors to put the masks in a sealed, plastic bag.

CLICK HERE for more information.

