President of Indiana college fired after arrest in Door County

The president of an Indiana college was fired this weekend after being arrested on child sex crime charges in Door County.

Franklin College issued a statement saying Thomas Minar was fired after an email from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department notified the college about his arrest, which Minar confirmed.

Minar has not been formally charged. District Attorney Colleen Nordin told our ABC sister station, WRTV, she is considering charges of attempted child enticement and exposing a child to harmful materials.

Sturgeon Bay police tell Action 2 News Minar posted bond. They would not discuss the case or Minar's arrest.

This is the second arrest of a high-profile educator for child enticement in Northeast Wisconsin. On Dec. 29, police arrested David Hay of New York Schools, saying he was chatting with an undercover officer in Neenah thinking he was a 14-year-old boy.

Franklin College is a liberal arts college located about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.