President Trump to visit Milwaukee next Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- President Trump announced Tuesday he will be visiting Milwaukee next week Thursday to launch the 'Catholics for Trump' coalition.
In a release, it says the event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on March 19th.
The release says the event will be bringing Catholics together from across the country to support his re-election.
Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. for General Admission.
Click here to register for the event.
Check back for more details as they become available.