President Trump to visit Milwaukee next Thursday

President Trump announced Tuesday he will be visiting Milwaukee next week Thursday to launch the 'Catholics for Trump' coalition.

In a release, it says the event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on March 19th.

The release says the event will be bringing Catholics together from across the country to support his re-election.

Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. for General Admission.

