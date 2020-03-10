President Trump to visit Milwaukee next Thursday

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Broadmoor World Arena, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Updated: Tue 6:23 PM, Mar 10, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- President Trump announced Tuesday he will be visiting Milwaukee next week Thursday to launch the 'Catholics for Trump' coalition.

In a release, it says the event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on March 19th.

The release says the event will be bringing Catholics together from across the country to support his re-election.

Doors are scheduled to open at 1 p.m. for General Admission.

