President Trump postpones next week's trip to Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Director of Communications for President Trump's re-election campaign tweeted Wednesday night the trip to Milwaukee next week has been postponed.
Tim Murtaugh tweeted the information around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, saying the decision was made out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Catholics for Trump event was scheduled for March 19th, and Murtaugh says the event will be re-scheduled.
