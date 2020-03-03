President Trump donates his paycheck to help combat coronavirus

President Donald Trump will be donating a his paycheck this quarter to help combat the coronavirus in the U.S.

White House Press Sectary Stephanie Grisham tweeted on Tuesday that President Trump plans to donate his $100,000 salary for this past quarter to the Department of Health and Human Services, to be used to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In the previous quarter, President Trump donated his salary to help fight the opioid crisis.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there are 60 confirmed cases of cornavirus in the U.S. in 12 states. The coronavirus has reported killed six people so far in the country.

The donation comes on the same day thousands of Americans cast their votes in primary races in 14 states across the nation.