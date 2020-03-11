President Trump approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to winter storm, flooding

Federal funding will now be available to the State of Wisconsin and local governments to help recover after a severe winter storm hit southeastern Wisconsin in mid-January.

On Wednesday, President Trump approved Wisconsin's Disaster Declaration, which was requested after a severe winter storm and flooding hit the counties of Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine.

Federal funds will also be available for certain private nonprofit organizations.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' office said the declaration will allow local government to apply for assistance, which will help them recover some of the costs incurred through emergency protective measures, repairing infrastructure and removing debris.

The storm included high winds and shoreline flooding along Lake Michigan, causing damage to infrastructure to ports, breakwaters, public trails, and other public infrastructure at multiple locations along the shoreline.

The Public Assistance program isn't for businesses or homeowners.

FEMA will provide 75% of eligible costs, while state and local agencies will share the remaining 25%.