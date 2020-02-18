Prescription animal drugs stolen from Luxemburg Pet Clinic

Police are investigating the theft of pet medications from a clinic in Luxemburg, Wisconsin.

On Feb. 17, a suspect or suspects hit the Luxemburg Pet Clinic, 607 Center Dr., at about 2 a.m.

Police say a locked door on the south side of the building was pried open. Prescription drugs for animals were taken from locked storage.

"These drugs may be in higher doses than humans can tolerate so it may be dangerous for people to ingest these," reads a statement from Luxemburg Police.

If you have information on this crime, contact police at

920-845-5381.