Preble High School shows support for Red Cross volunteers

Students and staff at Green Bay Preble High School are showing their support for front-line volunteers in our area.

Preble's Future Farmers of American chapter and school staff donated more than 80 hanging baskets and floral arrangements to the American Red Cross in Green Bay.

An agri-science teacher and her students planted them for an annual plant sale before school, but the sale was canceled.

The Red Cross delivered the baskets to some of their most active volunteers throughout Northeast Wisconsin as a surprise show of appreciation.