Preble HS culinary students praised for feeding flood evacuees

Five culinary students at Preble High school gave back to the community when flooding evacuees where sheltered at their school.

"My teacher texted me saying evacuees were going to the High School and I asked her if she needed help and she said yeah," Culinary Student Alex Vandenlangenverg said.

Vandenlangenverg said he quickly drove to the high school and when he arrived four of his classmates joined him.

The culinary students cooked three course meals for a total of five days.

It was the next best thing to a home cooked meal for the evacuees.

"I never asked." Culinary Instructor Laurie Spence said. "I didn't have to. That's the cool part of this."

Spence said their kind deed did not catch her by surprise.

"When they are empowered they know if we all pitch in together," Spence said.

