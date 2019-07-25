Prayer vigil held for missing brothers

The community gathered in prayer on Thursday for the family of Nick and Justin Diemel.

People gather and pray for the two Diemel brothers who are missing after a business trip to Missouri. The vigil was held in Navarino (WBAY photo)

The prayer vigil came together in about two hours at the request of Lisa Diemel.

Her husband Nick Diemel and brother-in-law Justin Diemel remain missing, last seen in Missouri

The vigil was held in Navarino at the ball park.

It was organized by several of Lisa Diemel's co-workers at Thedacare Family Birthing Center in Shawano.

The community lit candles, said a prayer and sang “Amazing Grace," hoping and praying the brothers are found safe.

“We feel love in the air but, it's still a somber feeling. People don't know what to say or do and people don't like to sit idle, so I think just being present is important and being gracious for everyone that here tonight,” said Elizabeth Telford, who helped organize the vigil.

Despite being last minute, roughly 100 people showed up to show their support.